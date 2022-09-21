DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.8821
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7852320
CODE: CRNO LN
ISIN: LU1829218582
