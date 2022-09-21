Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 Ticker-Symbol: MLT 
Tradegate
19.09.22
10:50 Uhr
12,000 Euro
+0,470
+4,08 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,73011,88019:21
11,76011,84019:20
21.09.2022 | 12:22
Mycronic AB: Management change at Mycronic

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Chalsen, Senior Vice President Global Technologies and member of Mycronic's Group Management, has decided to retire. He will stay on in his role until at least December 31, 2022. A recruitment process to find his successor has been initiated.

"Mike's leadership, dedication and experience have been great contributors to Mycronic's success. I want to thank Mike for the remarkable work he has done and wish him all the best in his new phase in life", says Anders Lindqvist, Mycronic's President and CEO.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Lindqvist

President and CEO

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

E-mail: anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on September 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/management-change-at-mycronic,c3634343

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3634343/1629237.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/management-change-at-mycronic-301629374.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
