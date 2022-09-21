

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday that it is expanding renewable energy portfolio with an additional 2.7 gigawatts or GW of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects.



The new additions include renewable energy projects in Brazil, India and Poland.



In the Asia-Pacific region, Amazon is announcing the company's first three large-scale projects in India. All three are solar projects in Rajasthan, representing 420 megawatts or MW of clean energy capacity.



The company is launching its first rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, and its first solar farm in Poland.



In North America, Amazon is adding 1 GW of clean energy capacity across the Southeastern U.S., including the company's first two renewable energy projects in Louisiana.



Further, the first renewable energy in South America is a 122 MW solar farm in Brazil.



Amazon expects its global renewable energy portfolio, once fully operational, to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours or GWh of clean energy, which is the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 4.6 million U.S. homes each year.



Amazon now has a total of 379 renewable energy projects across 21 countries, representing 18.5 GW of renewable energy capacity. These include 154 wind and solar farms and 225 rooftop solar projects.



By the end of 2021, the company had reached 85% renewable energy across its business.







