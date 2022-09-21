London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Blockchain Economy Summit is the world's largest blockchain conference network bringing together the key players of the crypto industry and experts to redefine the future of finance. The 5th edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit will take place for two days in Dubai on October 4-5, 2022 with the world's top crypto companies and blockchain entrepreneurs. Today, UAE, specifically Dubai is gearing up to become a global crypto hub. Thus, Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit will be the main gathering in the region on behalf of the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency, with a wide range of topics focused on the financial technologies of the future, extensive networking opportunities, and participation from more than 60 countries.

Image Source- Blockchain Economy Official Twitter Account

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8800/137774_919abfbcd496dad4_001full.jpg

There are 80+ sponsors for this event. As per the latest Tweet the Blockchain Economy's official Twitter handle, StableOne Group is one of the 17 Featured Sponsors.

StableOne group has an AI tool, StableFund, an enhanced & hybrid ROI Dapp and a wallet built on the Polygon and Binance Network chain, which has already gained 17,000+ users in less than 5 months.

Contact Details:

Anna Ingrid, Media head

Email Address: Media@stableonegroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137774