MiX Telematics Appoints Gateway Group to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics Limited (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) ("MiX Telematics" or the "Company"), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, has appointed Gateway Group, Inc., a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to spearhead its expanded investor relations program and provide corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway will work closely with MiX Telematics leadership to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include refining the Company's investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences.

"As a leading fleet and mobile asset management solutions provider with ample organic growth opportunities and a strategic M&A plan to accelerate our expansion in the U.S., our multi-pronged growth strategy offers a compelling investment thesis that we believe should be proactively communicated to the investment community," said Company President and CEO Stefan Joselowitz. "Given Gateway's extensive experience and proven track record, we've partnered with them to implement a comprehensive investor relations program that will strengthen our corporate positioning and elevate our Company on Wall Street, which we believe will ultimately expand our shareholder base and valuation multiples. We look forward to working closely with the Gateway team to deploy a proactive investor communications program as we continue executing our strategic growth plan."

For more information about MiX Telematics, please contact the Gateway team at MIXT@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 838,300 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

About Gateway Group

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Cody Cree

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

MIXT@gatewayir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mix-telematics-appoints-gateway-group-to-lead-expanded-investor-relations-program-301629237.html