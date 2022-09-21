Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Secures 2 Additional Contracts in Key West Florida

Every year for the past 14 years, Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp' KBI, has installed additional Flexi®-Pave throughout the Key West community.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce that once again it has secured 2 more contracts for the installation of its proprietary Flexi®-Pave for both sidewalks, parking lots and to encourage healthy growth of the trees that beautify the pedestrian areas of the city.

History of Flexi®-Pave's Key West Installations

Over the past 14 years KBI has installed over 50,000 Sq.Ft. of its proprietary Flexi®-Pave in Key West. These installations have saved Key West money by reducing maintenance costs and eliminating potential lawsuits filed by people who have been injured when tripping over, tree surrounds that were installed using concrete in various forms.

Historically developers have used concrete blocks and stones around trees and on sidewalks. These concrete tree surrounds are known to buckle up causing hazardous walking conditions, which is a result of the roots reaching up for water. As the roots reach upwards, they cause buckling of the concrete paving, which has caused people to trip, resulting in legal suits being filed for personal injuries. Flexi®-Pave has eliminated that risk, benefitting pedestrians and saving Key West potential litigation.

With Flexi®-Pave's beneficial mixture of granules made from scrap car and truck tires and KBI's proprietary bonding agent, the rain flows freely through the Flexi®-Pave, subsequently encouraging the roots to grow down instead of trying to find irrigation above the ground level.

These 2 new contracts are being installed on East Martello Tower Pathway (a pathway around the inside the historic fort) and on Whitehead Street in downtown Key West.

Commenting on the news, API's CEO Kevin Bagnall stated; "Flexi®-Pave has benefitted Key West financially, it has enhanced the beauty of the area, as we also offer clients the ability to use various colors of Flexi®-Pave blending into the local appeal of this beautiful area. commenting further, "Not only does Key West take great pride in these environmentally beneficial installations, so do we at Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.".

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave 's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

