Love Pharma Inc.: Love Pharma Launches Proprietary E-Commerce Platform for Online Sales

LOVE's online store launches with fully integrated e-commerce platform

Consumers can now purchase the Company's two proprietary branded products, BLOOM and Auralief, establishing a robust plug and play online sales presence for existing and upcoming Love Pharma products

The online platform seamlessly integrates social media and digital marketing capabilities for sales and marketing campaigns

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / LOVE Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is excited to announce the launch of the Love Pharma online shop, a fully integrated e-commerce platform featuring its proprietary products, BLOOM and Auralief, now available to purchase at https://lovepharmashop.com/.

"This proprietary online store will be deployed for LOVE's over-the-counter therapeutics arm, for which the Company has 6 exclusive licenses, as previously announced," said Mr. Joshua Maurice, LOVE's Chief Operating Officer. "During the initial soft-launch phase, we are focused on direct-to-consumer sales, supported by integrated social media and digital marketing campaigns. The second phase of B2B sales will build on the success of our B2C marketing and awareness strategies. We are constantly assessing results to establish the most effective B2B launch using our proprietary e-commerce platform."

The technology infrastructure and applications have launched to leverage social and digital media campaigns, driving consumers to Individual landing pages for Bloom and Auralief products. The customer experience is designed to operate seamlessly, linking consumers directly to the online shop where products can be purchased at: https://auraliefstrips.com/ and, https://bloomarousal.com/.

As a result of this advancement, the Company now has the ability to generate revenue through the sales of Bloom and Auralief, noting that there is no guarantee related to revenues. The proprietary e-commerce technology can also be deployed with additional products as the over-the-counter offerings scale in the future. Of note, the Company holds 6 exclusive licenses for therapeutic products within the wellness space. Leadership is excited to have achieved this important milestone, launching its highly anticipated over-the-counter consumer therapeutics division.

In relation to the Company's announcement on September 7th, 2022, Love Pharma has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics but does not have an official relationship or strategic alliance with Starton at this point in time but aims to develop opportunities to work together in the future. Love Pharma's investment in Starton Therapeutics is primarily based upon the Company's interest in innovative drug delivery technology, such as transdermal patches, which can reduce side effects, transforming patient outcomes with established, approved medicines allowing for streamlined market entry with long term IP protections.

Mr. Maurice stated, "Love Pharma looks forward to building upon its strategic investment in Starton. While there is no promise or guarantee in regard to the outcome of the investment for Love Pharma investors, there is significant opportunity for the Company considering the robust catalog of IP and innovation Starton has diligently developed and continues to advance going forward."

The company also announces that it has entered into contractual agreements for marketing, communication, shareholder engagement, market making and social media communications. The marketing and communication program will include certain investor relations activities and is designed to provide improved visibility in the Company's current and planned operations. The Company has entered into agreements with Penny Lane Consultants for a period of 4 months for a total of $84,267.25 USD.

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO and Director

About Love Pharma Inc.

With a focus on the global sexual Health and Wellness markets, Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) was founded in 2020, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. Love Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (604) 343-2977

E-mail: investors@love-pharma.com

www.love-pharma.com

