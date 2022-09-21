White Tuque to Make Conference Debut at SecTor 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Cybersecurity firm White Tuque is one of the start-ups featured at SecTor 2022, running from October 1st to 6that the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. SecTor is Canada's largest IT Security conference and expo, bringing together global experts in information and cybersecurity to share research and practical techniques, and to connect with peers and other professionals in information and cybersecurity. As a proudly Canadian cybersecurity firm, taking part in SecTor as its first industry conference is a significant milestone for White Tuque.

White Tuque's Founder and CEO, Robert D. Stewart, feels a sense of accomplishment, saying "We are going into SecTor with tremendous momentum as we close our first year since soft-launch. Our young firm has achieved so much this year and I couldn't be more thrilled to see our team recognized by SecTor for their thought leadership. There is a complementary connection between what SecTor week aims to achieve and one of White Tuque's founding principles - bringing thought leaders and industry experts together to defend and protect businesses of all sizes."

Two members of White Tuque's leadership team have been announced as speakers at this year's conference: Mitchell Dollin, VP of Infrastructure and Managed Security Services will speak on the topic of Vulnerability Management: Try Fixing Less to Reduce More Risk , and Kevin Sandschafer, COO and VP of Cyber Risk & Assurance, will present "What do you Mean Moose Meat?" Advancing Resilience Through Preparing for the Unexpected . Sandschafer shares his excitement about his upcoming talk, saying "This will be my first year at the event and it is an honour to be selected to speak. I am very much looking forward to sharing my perspective on the importance of strengthening resilience through the development of a modern exercise management program."

Another SecTor highlight is the CISO Summit on Wednesday, October 5th, sponsored by Qualys, a White Tuque partner. Laura Payne, Chief Enablement Officer (CNO) at White Tuque, will be co-hosting this year's forum. "This is an opportunity for CISOs and senior security leaders to engage with their peers and trailblazers in industry with a focus on empowering and enabling their businesses. It will be a great day, including meeting the keynote speakers in an intimate setting and discussing the most pressing topics facing CISOs today." Space is still open and is free for qualified attendees, check out https://sector.ca/ciso-summit/ for more information and to register.

"It's an exciting time for our team and our clients," Stewart says. "We have a world-class partner in Qualys helping us deliver innovative and risk-based solutions, recognition at the federal level as CDAP advisors through Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada, the upcoming launch of our CISO-on-Demand (CISO.D) service, and now a dynamic introduction to White Tuque at SecTor 2022."

If you are attending SecTor, you can visit the White Tuque table in the Start-Up and Education area. "I would encourage all SecTor attendees to take in a talk from a member of our leadership team or stop by our table and get a further sense of who we are, the approach we take to cyber defense, and how we're different," Stewart said. "We're excited to showcase our ability to help protect large enterprises, small businesses, and everything in between."

You can visit White Tuque at the Start-Up & Education area.

Attend Kevin Sandschafer's talk, "What Do You Mean, Moosemeat?: Advancing Resilience Through Preparing for the Unexpected" Tuesday, October 5, 4:00-5:00 pm.

Attend Mitchell Dollin's talk, "Vulnerability Management: Try Fixing Less to Reduce More Risk" Wednesday, October 6, 2:45-3:45 pm. [MB2]

About White Tuque

White Tuque's mission is to give companies a trusted partner and a framework of best practices for cyber defence. We are a boutique team with expertise in cyber risk, cyber protection and intelligence.

Partnership with White Tuque gives all companies access to a battle-tested and crisis-proven team of Canada's leading cyber-security experts. We make this level of protection affordable by condensing simple and repeatable tactics into a digestible and scalable format for all organizations. These tactics are the backbone of what protects businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions. At White Tuque our mandate is to make these available to organizations of all sizes.

To learn more about White Tuque's services you can reach out to us at info@WhiteTuque.com or visit our website at https://WhiteTuque.com/ .

About SecTor 2022

MISSION

SecTor is Canada's premier IT Security Education Conference. The annual event where IT Security professionals gather to learn from and network with the world's most innovative, intellectual, exciting and entertaining security professionals. SecTor is IT security training at its best.

EVENT INFORMATION

SecTor 2022 will feature Keynotes from the IT industry's most respected and trusted experts and Speakers who are true security professionals with depth of understanding on topics that matter. SecTor is a must-attend event for every IT Professional. To learn more about SecTor and to register, visit https://sector.ca .

