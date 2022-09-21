



TOKYO & SINGAPORE, Sept 21, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - STAR ISLAND Singapore Countdown Edition returns December 31 to The Float at Marina Bay. The one and only futuristic fireworks entertainment display will be held for the first time in three years against the iconic Marina Bay city skyline. Colorful HANABI hand-crafted fireworks will illuminate the sky in a kaleidoscope of colors as never before seen in Singapore.Presented by JCB, the major Japanese credit card brand, and Sanrio, home of Hello Kitty and kawaii (cute) Japanese popular culture, as premier sponsor, STAR ISLAND Singapore interfuses spectacular HANABI (Japanese fireworks) with dynamic laser displays, immersive sound and breathtaking performances into a single, seamless 70-minute countdown performance.STAR ISLAND has received worldwide acclaim and has been invited to celebrate national anniversaries in Japan, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. STAR ISLAND is the first entertainment to offer Japanese HANABI (traditional fireworks) with captivating performance technologies, immersive 3D audio and laser lighting, in iconic and spectacular locations.Prequel to STAR ISLAND, a free-admission event at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Event Plaza from December 25 to 30, will offer a glimpse into the magical world of STAR ISLAND. The Prequel event area will also be available as a ticket-based satellite location for the main show on December 31.Waitlist for tickets and further show details available at https://www.starisland.sg.Tickets:- Singapore: 20 Oct (Thu) 10:00 AM SGT - https://starisland.sg/- Japan: 20 Oct (Thu) 11:00 AM JST - https://star-island.jp/STAR ISLAND Singapore Countdown Edition 2022-2023- Saturday, 31 December 2022 / Details to be announced- The Float @ Marina Bay / 20 Raffles Ave, Singapore- Images: www.instagram.com/starisland_world/- Presented by: JCB Co, Ltd- Sponsored by: Sanrio Co, Ltd- Supported by: (UR) Urban Redevelopment Authority /- (SG) Singapore Tourism Board - Passion Made Possible- Produced by: Avex Asia / Avex, Inc.About Avex AsiaAvex Asia Pte. Ltd. organizes and holds live music events and anime-related events as the Asian headquarters of Japan's Avex Group. Moreover, it also rolls out license businesses using not only IPs* held by Avex, but various other IPs as well. To learn more, please visit https://avex.com.*IP stands for Intellectual Property. In the field of entertainment, music, artists, television personalities, anime, video works, games, characters and others are referred to as IPs.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan, launching its card business in Japan in 1961 and expanding worldwide in 1981. JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions. Its network includes more than 39 million merchants worldwide, and more than 140 million cardmembers. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and quality services and products to all customers worldwide. Learn more, please visit www.global.jcb/en/.Contact:Ayaka NakajimaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.