Flash News: OKX lets users choose which fan tokens get listed; offers 62% staking yields

OKX is allowing users to determine which football fan tokens will be launched on the exchange ahead of the FIFA World Cup kicking off in November

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 21, 2022, the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued the below business updates for the week beginning September 19, 2022.



OKX lets users vote on fan token listing

In preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, OKX is giving users the chance to vote on which three fan tokens will be listed on the exchange. The tokens being voted on will be for club sides PSG, Juventus F.C., Atletico Madrid and Flamengo, and the Portuguese and Argentinian national sides.

Head to OKX's Twitter to participate in the voting, which gets underway on September 21 at 8am UTC.

OKX offers up to 62% APY with ETH and LING Staking

OKX will launch SKL staking at 03:00 am UTC on Sept 22, 2022. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ETH and LING Staking rewards at a glance:

Stake Earn Product Term Total Subscription

Limit Individual

Limit APY ETH LING Staking 30 Days 5,000 ETH 1 ETH 25% LING LING Staking 15 Days 253,260,000 LING 84,000 LING 62%

OKX adjusts position tiers of ETHW/USDT perpetual swaps and ETHW/USDT margin trading

In order to improve market liquidity and mitigate risks, OKX will adjust the position tiers of ETHW/USDT perpetual swaps and ETHW/USDT margin trading at 6:00-7:00 am UTC on Sep. 21.

Specific adjustment details can be found here .

For more on the above, head to the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX's exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.