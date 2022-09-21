Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PF7D ISIN: SE0010600429 Ticker-Symbol: 2WV 
Berlin
21.09.22
13:25 Uhr
0,055 Euro
-0,004
-7,07 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIBORON INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIBORON INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2022 | 13:41
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Triboron International AB TO 2 B (457/22)

At the request of Triboron AB, Triboron AB equity rights will be traded on
First North as from 2022-09-22 

Security name: Triboron TO 2 B
-------------------------------
Short name:   TRIBO TO 2 B  
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017131295  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  268354     
-------------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during 10 days before
      each subscription period per share. Maximum issue price 8 SEK per  
      share and minimum issue price 1,50SEK per share.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-     3 option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
     1 new share in Triboron B                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip June 1, 2022 - June 15, 2022                     
tion   June 1, 2023 - June 15, 2023                     
 period: June 1, 2024 - June 17, 2024                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   June 13, 2024                             
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
TRIBORON INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.