Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Triboron International AB TO 2 B (457/22)

At the request of Triboron AB, Triboron AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from 2022-09-22 Security name: Triboron TO 2 B ------------------------------- Short name: TRIBO TO 2 B ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017131295 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 268354 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during 10 days before each subscription period per share. Maximum issue price 8 SEK per share and minimum issue price 1,50SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 3 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Triboron B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip June 1, 2022 - June 15, 2022 tion June 1, 2023 - June 15, 2023 period: June 1, 2024 - June 17, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 13, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.