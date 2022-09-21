Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
21.09.2022 | 13:58
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 21

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 20 September 2022 was 854.83p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

21 September 2022

