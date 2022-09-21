Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502816 ISIN: GB0009223206 Ticker-Symbol: NPW1 
Tradegate
21.09.22
17:19 Uhr
11,900 Euro
+0,050
+0,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70011,95019:50
11,70011,90019:50
PR Newswire
21.09.2022 | 14:04
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith & Nephew plc: Smith+Nephew Academy expands global access to professional medical education through virtual reality and other advanced simulation technologies

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it is expanding the reach of its medical education curriculum through a suite of advanced simulation technologies. Healthcare professionals can now conveniently access core orthopaedic, robotics and sports medicine procedural skills-training using virtual and augmented reality, haptics, and 3D interactive gaming at every Smith+Nephew Academy centre of excellence around the world.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.