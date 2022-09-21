Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.09.2022 | 14:10
99 Leser
FORWARDER events passes the 150-attendee milestone

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORWARDER events, the specialist event company for freight and logistics professionals, has passed the 150-attendee milestone for their upcoming networking event in Heathrow in October.

FORWARDER events

That's a combination of importers, exporters, cargo owners, freight forwarders, shipping lines and road hauliers, providing all of them with a fantastic opportunity to obtain new clients and forge new alliances, staying ahead of the game in terms of industry connections and knowledge.

The event is on 13 October and kicks off at 12pm with four hours of networking and exchanging business cards. Then there is a two-hour break from 4pm to 6pm for one-on-one meetings with your new contacts, or perhaps meetings you have pre-arranged. Then there is a fantastic evening planned with dinner and a talk from England rugby legend and World Cup winner Martin Johnson CBE.

It will be a fun-packed 'work hard, play hard' day meeting some of the industry's elite.

All the latest information and ticket links can be found online at FORWARDER.events and the team can be reached at:

Mark, contact@FORWARDER.events, +44 (0)1454 628 775

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903467/forwarder.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forwarder-events-passes-the-150-attendee-milestone-301629570.html

