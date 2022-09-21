Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director Dealing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG) has been notified by Moshe Peterburg, Non Executive Chairman of the Company, that he has apparently been the victim of fraudulent activity concerning his personal trading account that resulted in the unauthorized sales by a broker of 1,224,749 common shares in Eco Atlantic ("Shares"), representing 0.36% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Eco Atlantic.

The sales took place between July 2021 and August 2022 in a series of small transactions. Mr Peterburg, as of today, continues to own 9,987,917 common shares in Eco, representing 2.9% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

The Company has been further informed by Mr Peterburg that the Shares sales were undertaken without his knowledge or authorization with the funds in the trading account also having been apparently misappropriated.

Mr Peterburg has advised the Company that the relevant authorities have commenced criminal proceedings against the stockbroker.

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 20% Working Interest (to be increased to a 26.25% Working Interest, subject to Completion of the Acquisition announced 27 June 2022) in Blocks 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643 km2.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Moshe Peterburg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. b) LEI 213800WPR7ASTDWQUW50 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value in the Company Identification code CA27887W1005 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of common shares of no par value in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) not known as the trades were not authorised / approved, and were undertaken by a third party 1,224,749 (in aggregate) common shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,224,749 - Price Price not known as the trades were not authorised / approved and were undertaken by a third party e) Date of the transaction Trades took place between 21 July 2021 - 15 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) / AIM

