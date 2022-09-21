CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Research Signs Patent Agreement With KAUST for Processing Methane into Hydrogen and Carbon

OXFORD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / CarbonMeta Research Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI), announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with King Abdul University of Science and Technology (KAUST) for methane catalytic decomposition to produce hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products affordably and without CO2 pollutants.

Hydrogen has been identified as an affordable and clean solution for decarbonizing transportation, and the market production has been projected to grow from $160 billion in 2022 to $263 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 10.5% (Markets and Markets, 2022).

Currently hydrogen is produced by processing natural gas which also creates CO2 by-products, and by electrolyzing water into hydrogen and oxygen. The present methods are energy intensive, and with hydrogen demand expected to increase further, there is an urgent need for the process to be more affordable and without CO2 pollutants.

By signing this agreement with KAUST, CarbonMeta Research Ltd. plans to work cooperatively with the organization to commercialize microwave catalysis of methane for the production of clean hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products using custom-designed microwave reactors. This process complements the plastics microwave catalysis technology that CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is commercializing with the University of Oxford.

"We look forward to working with CarbonMeta Research to commercialize our microwave catalysis process and catalyst technologies to deliver clean hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products from methane and liquid natural gas," said Sean Flanigan, Director of Technology Transfer Office from KAUST Innovation.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd. is also investigating potential joint-venture partnerships with natural gas exploration and production companies that have an interest in producing hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products from natural gas cost effectively and without CO2 by-products

"Licensing this patent from KAUST is a first step to commercialising a breakthrough technology that has great potential worldwide", said Mohammed Khalil, Managing Director of CarbonMeta Research UK. "We believe that this microwave catalysis technology has the potential to deliver low-cost hydrogen through joint venture partnerships with natural gas production companies as well as biowaste companies that produce methane."

About CarbonMeta Research

CarbonMeta Research Ltd are a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk, or call +44 (1865) 257222.

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is an environmental research and development company that is commercializing technologies for processing organic wastes into hydrogen and high-value carbon products economically and sustainably. CarbonMeta Technologies and University of Oxford are working together on commercializing a microwave catalysis process for producing hydrogen and carbon products from waste plastics. CarbonMeta Technologies has positioned itself to enhance circular methods of production, distribution, consumption, and reuse of waste plastic materials to create hydrogen and carbon products such as graphite, graphene and carbon nanotubes.. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability.

For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

About KAUST

Founded in 2009, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is a private research university located in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia. The KAUST Catalysis Center develops new catalytic processes across the chemical, petroleum and new energies industries with the aim of increasing resource and energy utilization while reducing waste and overall environmental footprints.

For more information about King Abdul University of Science and Technology, please visit https://kcc.kaust.edu.sa/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The ability of the Company to complete and file its Fiscal Year 2016 annual report on Form 10K relies on third parties to complete their activities. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies, including without limitation, other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Becca Hesketh

Higginson Strategy

+44 (7927) 616779

rebecca@higginsonstrategy.com

Mark Duiker

CarbonMeta Technologies Investor Relations

(844) 698-3777, option 3

Investor@CarbonMetaTech.com

SOURCE: CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714711/CarbonMeta-Research-Signs-Patent-Agreement-With-KAUST-for-Processing-Methane-into-Hydrogen-and-Carbon