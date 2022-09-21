Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) ("the Company"), a specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. CEO of the Company, Jan D'Alvise, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing the Company's clinical study for its GTX-102 asset, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T). "What are you expecting from these results?", he asked. "Ataxia-telangiectasia is a neurodegenerative disorder that is hereditary and typically affects young children between the ages of one and three," explained D'Alvise, before elaborating on the significant side effects of the disease. "Unfortunately, there really is no treatment for these kids today."

"We just started a PK bridging study just this week for GTX-102, our oral mucosal spray of betamethasone, and we will be dosing 48 healthy subjects," continued D'Alvise. "The purpose of the study is to determine the dosing, for example, how much of the drug we will deliver per spray," she said. "Based on these results, which we should receive by the end of the year, we will be submitting that data to the FDA along with a protocol for Phase III, which would be the next and final step in the development program before submission to the FDA for market approval."

Jolly then asked about one of the Company's additional assets, GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH). "Subarachnoid Hemorrhage is bleeding on the brain caused by a ruptured aneurysm," said D'Alvise. "10-15% of patients suffering from this condition tend to die before arriving at the hospital," she added, noting that patients receiving treatment for this condition are given nimodipine, a blood pressure lowering drug, over the course of an extended hospital stay. "What we are doing is reformulating nimodipine, which is given today as an oral drug," said D'Alvise. She then shared that currently only about 8-10% of the oral drug makes it into the bloodstream, while this increases to 100% for Acasti's GTX-104, a novel IV formulation of nimodipine. "Furthermore, IV administration of nimodipine results in much better control of drug levels in the bloodstream and therefore blood pressure. It is critically important to carefully manage and maintain consistent blood pressure in these SAH patients, and so we believe GTX-104 will provide a significant improvement over the oral form of the drug.

"We reported very positive results in May for our PK study," continued D'Alvise. "We are now packaging that data for the FDA, along with a protocol for our Phase III study design, which will be submitted within the next two weeks," she shared. "We hope to meet with the FDA by the end of the year and get their feedback on the Phase 3 study design," said D'Alvise. "We will incorporate their feedback into our final protocol, and plan to begin our Phase III in the first half of next year."

"When do you expect the results for GTX-101, your drug candidate for Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN)?", asked Jolly. "The drug we are developing is designed to treat the very severe nerve pain that can persist following a shingles infection," said D'Alvise. "Unfortunately, 40% of the people that get PHN continue to experience severe pain for months, if not years," she explained. "We have taken a drug called bupivacaine and reformulated it into a topical spray," said D'Alvise. "It is a once per day dosing, and we believe this will give patients 24/7 pain relief," she added. "We have a PK study that is wrapping up right now, and we expect results before the end of this year, which will allow us to move forward into our Phase II next year."

Jolly then asked about the Company's current valuation, as well as their funding. "We have more than $38 million in cash on our balance sheet; enough cash to get us well into 2024," said D'Alvise. "That cash will allow us to completely finish the Phase III program for GTX-104, while significantly advancing GTX-101 and GTX-102," she shared. "However, we currently have a $35 million market cap," said D'Alvise. "I think there is a tremendous opportunity for value creation here that we are going to see over the next six to twelve months."

To close the interview, D'Alvise elaborated on the Company's upcoming catalysts and the transformative potential that they represent. "Next year is going to be a very exciting year for us, moving these programs forward," said D'Alvise. "At the end of the day, it's all about getting these drugs approved to treat these rare and orphan diseases."

