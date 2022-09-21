Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Now Gain Access to Cloud Investigation and Response Automation Platform

Cado Security today announced the availability of its platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications, and services for use on Azure. Cado Security customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Cado platform empowers security teams to investigate and respond to threats at cloud speed. By automating data capture and processing across cloud, container and serverless environments, Cado effortlessly delivers forensic-level detail to expedite incident response.

"As more data moves to the cloud, attackers follow, putting new pressures on security teams," said James Campbell, CEO, and Co-Founder, Cado Security. "The availability of the Cado platform in the Azure Marketplace ensures more organizations have the ability to efficiently respond to cloud threats."

Using the Cado platform, security experts can quickly and precisely investigate security incidents impacting Azure systems. The platform enables investigations of virtual machines and disks from Azure compute and supports file formats including Azure's native VHD and VHDX.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the Cado platform to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Cado's patent-pending cloud-native architecture automates investigation and response in the cloud, expediting the end-to-end incident response process. Its solution offers broad Azure coverage and even enables investigations of dynamic and ephemeral resources, such as containers, eliminating blind spots that have previously made incident response challenging or impossible.

To learn how Cado Security enables organizations across the globe to investigate and respond to threats at cloud speed, visit: https://www.cadosecurity.com/. And to download the "Ultimate Guide to Incident Response in Azure", visit: https://offers.cadosecurity.com/ultimate-guide-to-incident-response-in-azure.

About Cado Security

Cado Security is the cloud investigation and response automation company. The Cado platform leverages the scale, speed and automation of the cloud to effortlessly deliver forensic-level detail into cloud, container and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to investigate and respond at cloud speed. Backed by Blossom Capital and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

