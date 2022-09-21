Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2022 | 15:17
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Clearing of OIS contracts referencing SWESTR

Nasdaq launches clearing of Overnight Index Swaps referencing SWESTR (Swedish
krona Short Term Rate) Contracts on Monday 26th of September. 

The contracts will be launched with a fee holiday that spans until end of 2023.



SWESTR is the reference rate calculated and published each Swedish banking day
by the Riksbank. It is a transactions based reference rate based on
transactions executed on the money market from one banking day to the next in
Swedish kronor. 



The new product is available for member testing in external test system 1.
Trade submission is possible through MarkitWire UAT environment or Clearing
Workstation 1. 



The Contract is classified as a Generic Rates Instrument under the rules and
regulations of Nasdaq, hence eligible for clearing by Members who have entered
into a Default Management Commitment for SEK and their clients. 



Please see attached documents for more information regarding the instrument.



For more information on the new product, please contact product manager Natalie
Allam at natalie.allam@nasdaq.com. 

For technical questions please contact Technical Support at
technicalsupport@nasdaq.com+46 8 405 6750

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090907
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.