NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Clearing of OIS contracts referencing SWESTR

Nasdaq launches clearing of Overnight Index Swaps referencing SWESTR (Swedish krona Short Term Rate) Contracts on Monday 26th of September. The contracts will be launched with a fee holiday that spans until end of 2023. SWESTR is the reference rate calculated and published each Swedish banking day by the Riksbank. It is a transactions based reference rate based on transactions executed on the money market from one banking day to the next in Swedish kronor. The new product is available for member testing in external test system 1. Trade submission is possible through MarkitWire UAT environment or Clearing Workstation 1. The Contract is classified as a Generic Rates Instrument under the rules and regulations of Nasdaq, hence eligible for clearing by Members who have entered into a Default Management Commitment for SEK and their clients. Please see attached documents for more information regarding the instrument. For more information on the new product, please contact product manager Natalie Allam at natalie.allam@nasdaq.com. For technical questions please contact Technical Support at technicalsupport@nasdaq.com+46 8 405 6750 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090907