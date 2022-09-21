Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Expected to Reach $889.87 Million By 2028: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Brandessence Market Research, the Microencapsulated Pesticides Market generated $461.61 Million in 2021, and is projected to reach $889.87 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.83% from 2021 to 2028.





Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Rodenticides) By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamental), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Market Scope

The global microencapsulated pesticides market is going to see an incredible amount of growth with the rise in the adoption of integrated pest management particles or IPM and increasing regulatory support for the sustainable approach for restricting the extensive agrochemical application are among the major drivers for the global market. However, there is a reluctance by farmers about adopting the novel and new techniques along with the higher production costs which restrain the growth of the market. The kinds of products which are offered by the players and the manufacturers in the global pesticides market include the rodenticides, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides. Microencapsulated Pesticides Size will be growing in the coming years with the adoption.

The dry and liquid pesticides which are encapsulated in the small-sized plastic capsules are called the microencapsulated pesticides. The term refers to the capsules which are ranging from the 1 µm to 1 mm. The Microencapsulated pesticides which are mixed with the water and also sprayed. The plastic walls of the capsules break on spraying and pesticide gets released slowly. This is going to help in the gradual release of the pesticide. This also avoids loss. The microencapsulated pesticides contain the active agent and surrounded polymeric shell dispersed in the polymeric matrix. This technique of the microencapsulation involves packing of the liquid, solid or the gaseous active ingredients within the protective coating for a purpose of protecting the ingredients from surrounding environment. The microcapsules offer different benefits such as the conversion of the liquids into the solids, protection of environment, separation of reactive compounds and also the superior material-handling properties.

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major microencapsulated pesticides companies 2021 are Syngenta, ADAMA, Bayer AG, Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, and FMC Corporation. The Global Microencapsulated Pesticides Key players are going to work on different innovations and trying to create a niche for themselves and that will cater to the customers in different regions.

Apart from that below companies are also covering in this Market Research Report:

Monsanto

BotanoCap

McLaughlin Gormley King

Belchim

GAT Microencapsulation

Arysta LifeScience

Reed Pacific

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Key Drivers

The products in this market are the protective coatings with the powder substance or active liquid which offer different products that can lead to the Microencapsulated Pesticides Growth. These coatings in global microencapsulated pesticides market are made up of the various materials including starch and plastic in addition to others. The products in the market are mixed with the water for spraying them on the crops. There is a rise in the restrictions and bans on the use of particular types of the harmful chemicals in many regions and nations all over the world will also be motivating the development of the market in the years to come.

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Key Trends

Microencapsulated pesticides trends suggest that there is an increase in awareness pertaining to the availability of the microencapsulated pesticides along with the growth instances of the insects and pet occurrences in the coming years. The manufacturers and players in the market are now focused on the product innovation and the green manufacturing and production in a bid for attracting more consumers.

The reduced usage of the toxic chemicals and materials in pesticide production has been expected to offer players as well as manufacturers with the newer opportunities to explore the organic and the non-volatile chemicals as well as the other ingredients. The trends are expected to foster a development of global market in the years to come. Microencapsulated pesticides growth trends show a great amount of growth in the microencapsulated pesticides 2022 with the need for the reduction of toxic chemicals.

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into the herbicides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and the rodenticides. The insecticides are one of the prominent segments of global market. The insecticides get applied in the different formulations like gels, sprays or in the form of baits to the target insects. They are beneficial in fields of public health, forestry as well as agriculture. The segment has been estimated to expand at a moderate level during in the coming years. The herbicides is one more segment in the market. It has been expected to expand rapidly during the coming years. The herbicides are chemicals which are used at a larger scale for killing the unwanted vegetation. These are utilized generally for killing or inhibiting the growth of weeds. The herbicides limit growth of the weeds which overpower desired vegetation. The rodenticides and fungicides segments have constituted a minimal share in the market. These are segments have been expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years.

When it comes to the application, the market has been divided into the non-agricultural and agricultural segments. When it comes to the revenue as well as volume, it was the agriculture segment which is going to dominate the market in the world. the segment is going to expand rapidly in the coming years because of the increase in the demand for the microencapsulated pesticides which help the reduction of the application in comparison to the traditional formulations like suspension concentrates and emulsifiable concentrates.

By Product Type

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamental

Microencapsulated Pesticides Market: Regional Analysis

Microencapsulated pesticides market regional analysis suggests that in terms of volume and value, Europe has been leading the region of this market in the last few years. The region has been estimated for continuing the dominance in the coming years too. The increase in many favorable initiatives of the government for the integrated pest management practices and the rising awareness about the benefits of the microencapsulated pesticides in the region are expected to drive demand for the pesticides in the region of Europe. When it comes to the consumption, the Asia Pacific and North American region are going to be the highest consumers in the market.India and China are going to be expected to be a highly lucrative market for the market. Latin America is going to hold the highest share in the market. the region is going to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years.

On Special Requirement Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

