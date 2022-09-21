Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced the appointment of Michael Buzza as global head of Network Management Market Strategy. Buzza, previously EMEA head of Market Advocacy and Innovation Research, will oversee the teams dedicated to providing market access and insights across the traditional securities services markets within the Digital Assets and Financial Markets group.

Justin Chapman, global head of Digital Assets and Financial Markets, commented, "Michael's role will be key to the ongoing management of our market-facing relationships across both traditional and digital markets. His wealth of experience across risk management, commercial partnerships and financial markets will also accelerate the development of our traditional and digital asset capability roadmaps."

Over the course of 16 years at Northern Trust, Buzza has previously led strategic agent bank provider selection and was instrumental in a strategic investment in Zodia Custody, an institutional-grade cryptoasset custody solution created in conjunction with Standard Chartered.

Northern Trust announced the formation of its Digital Assets and Financial Markets Group in June 2022, unifying its digital and traditional market functions across its Asset Servicing business, which provides Whole Office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

