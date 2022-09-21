Elevatus Inc: Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) Streamlines Recruitment at Scale Through Continued Partnership with Elevatus

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the globally renowned AI-tech provider helps Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) - the leading propulsion manufacturer in the Middle East - fuel and streamline the entire recruitment process and hire the best talent in the Kingdom through the adoption of its award-winning recruiting solutions.





Elevatus' key differentiators center around helping clients lay the groundwork for recruitment success and streamline the hiring process through its next-generation solutions. MEPC's core priorities revolve around accelerating their time to hire and automating their core recruitment functions. Therefore, MEPC joined forces with Elevatus to propel the digital transformation, automation, and innovation of its entire recruitment process through the power of Elevatus' artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology. For the past two years, MEPC has relied on Elevatus to post jobs on thousands of job boards, create a branded career page, source candidates in less time, shortlist top talent through intelligent filtration tools, collaborate with teammates in one place, and send electronic offers in a single click.

"Our partnership with Elevatus has played a monumental role in strengthening our innovative capabilities in preparation for Vision 2030. Elevatus' AI technology has also been a major driver in evolving our work processes, helping us operate at a much faster rate, and significantly enhancing the way we work. Together with Elevatus, we feel well prepared for the future that lies ahead, which is surely supporting us in realizing and achieving our Kingdom's vision with ease." said Ali Alzahrani, Director of Human Resources at MEPC.

Through this ongoing partnership, the leading engine maintenance company in the Kingdom continues to foster an innovative approach to recruitment through Elevatus' futuristic and bespoke recruiting solutions. According to MEPC, they were able to successfully match candidates to the most suitable jobs, shortlist hundreds of candidates 90% faster, rank candidates in order of qualification, and recruit the best talent in a fraction of the time.

Yara Burgan, CEO at Elevatus adds "We are happy to see the rapidly increasing pace at which our AI technology is being used by renowned companies in the Kingdom. Today, we are humbled by this ongoing partnership with MEPC, with whom we share the same drive of relentlessly pursuing technological innovation and the desire to continuously excel and improve. At the end of the day, it's our mission to set our clients free to do exceptional work. And with exceptionally agile software and a powerhouse team to keep up with our momentum - we have no intention of slowing down any time soon."

This year alone, Elevatus has won more than 5 different awards, badges of appreciation, and accolades for its exemplary success in reshaping the present - and future - of HR technology. Today, Elevatus is delivering a new standard for how companies attract, engage, hire and advance top talent, with the most-trusted award-winning hiring platform and video interviewing software. Through its futuristic artificial intelligence, Elevatus is empowering leading companies across the Kingdom to hire and build the workforce of tomorrow, today.

About Elevatus

Elevatus is a Saudi-based tech provider that offers an award-winning hiring platform and next-generation video interviewing software. Elevatus' bespoke solutions have enabled hundreds of clients worldwide to optimize and improve their talent acquisition through the power of AI, machine learning, and cutting-edge technologies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.elevatus.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1904299/Elevatus_Middle_East_Propulsion_Company.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/middle-east-propulsion-company-mepc-streamlines-recruitment-at-scale-through-continued-partnership-with-elevatus-301629790.html