Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (459/22)

As from September 22, 2022, the instrument specified in the table attachment issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. The last day of trading will be September 21, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090935