Medical Care Technologies, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Sports Memorabilia Company Infinite Auctions LLC

$26.1 Billion Sports Memorabilia Market Expected to Climb to $200 Billion by 2032

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that it recently entered into an Agreement to acquire 100% of the membership units of sports memorabilia auction house Infinite Auctions LLC. Founded in 2015, Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format.

Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning of game-worn sports memorabilia, including jerseys, helmets, bats, and other items worn or used by athletes in professional sporting events. Marshall Perkins, the founder of Infinite Auctions, was one of the early pioneers of the photo matching authentication process that is now standard for authenticating high-end sports memorabilia. The company also auctions high-end sports cards, trading cards, fine autographs, Americana, and other valuable antiquities. Infinite Auctions also offers a private sale brokering program that connects sellers and buyers outside of auction for quicker sales.

Mr. Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions and new CEO of MDCE, stated, "This business combination should allow us to take full advantage of one of the fastest growing industries in the world. We have some really exciting new growth initiatives lined up and we look forward to sharing them with our shareholders."

Mr. Carey W Cooley, President of MDCE, stated, "This is a major win for our shareholders. Marshall is one of the most passionate, hard-working men I have ever met. He is also one of the most well-respected figures in the high-end sports memorabilia industry. I am excited that our shareholders get to benefit from his deep knowledge and experience in the sports memorabilia space. I really look forward to working with him to create a memorabilia powerhouse."

With this business combination, MDCE enters the $26 billion sports memorabilia market that is expected to climb to $200 billion by 2032. The acquisition is expected to close in early October 2022, at which time Infinite Auctions will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of MDCE.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. seeks to capitalize on the fast-growing memorabilia and collectibles market by consolidating companies in the collectibles space and acquiring high value collectible assets. The company is negotiating multiple joint ventures and developing new platforms to create additional revenue streams from our memorabilia asset portfolio.

About Infinite Auctions LLC.

Infinite Auctions provides an online platform for memorabilia collectors and professional athletes to consign and sell high valued collectibles in a secure online auction format. Infinite Auctions specializes in the auctioning of game-worn sports memorabilia, including jerseys, helmets, bats, and other items worn or used by athletes in professional sporting events. The company also auctions high-end sports cards, trading cards, fine autographs, Americana, and other valuable antiquities. Infinite Auctions also offers a private sale brokering program that connects sellers and buyers outside of auction for quicker sales.

Contact Information:

https://twitter.com/SportsAuction1

https://www.infiniteauctions.com

https://www.medcaretechinc.com

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Medical Care Technologies, Inc.:

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. / Infinite Auctions LLC

1- 480-645-0750

contact@medcaretechinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716818/Medical-Care-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Agreement-to-Acquire-Sports-Memorabilia-Company-Infinite-Auctions-LLC