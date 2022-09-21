Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
WKN: A2PPL7 ISIN: US85236P1012 Ticker-Symbol: QAT2 
Frankfurt
21.09.22
09:07 Uhr
5,086 Euro
-0,079
-1,53 %
21.09.2022
Stabilis Solutions Receives DOE Approval to Export LNG

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), today announced that it has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to all free trade and non-free trade countries, including Asian, European, and Latin American importing nations. Under the DOE's order, Stabilis received authority to export on its own behalf, or as agent for others, up to the equivalent of 51.75 billion cubic feet per year of domestically produced LNG. The authorization is for a term of 28 years.

"The DOE's approval provides us with the ability to assist in the world's current energy crisis as well as longer term capabilities to facilitate the world's transition to cleaner energy sources," said Westy Ballard, President & Chief Executive Officer of Stabilis, "and we look forward to working with our customers to commercialize these exciting export opportunities."

About Stabilis
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

# # # # #

Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716767/Stabilis-Solutions-Receives-DOE-Approval-to-Export-LNG

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
