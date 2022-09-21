DJ Affyn Announces Steve Taylor as Chief Product Officer

Singapore-based blockchain company, Affyn, has unveiled a new addition to its team, with Steve Taylor joining as Chief Product Officer (CPO). He will be responsible for defining and executing Affyn's product strategy, starting by spearheading Affyn's first-ever ALPHA game demo and NFT Land sale which will be revealed on September 30.

Steve brings more than two decades of experience in digital entertainment, both with game industry heavyweights (Electronic Arts, Unity Technologies) and with pioneering start-ups in the mobile and ad-tech space. His career spans engineering, product strategy and delivery, business development, marketing, and creative direction, ultimately leading him into product management. Steve is passionate about building products that solve complex problems, bringing value to the underlying business, and elevating user experience.

The new hire comes at the heels of Affyn's recent successful launch of the inaugural "Generation Zero Buddies" NFT collection. The collection features scarce and rare NFTs that will play a key role in Affyn's NEXUS World metaverse. Demand for the collection saw all listed NFTs sold out within 100 seconds of listing. While the initial price for the Generation Zero NFTs was around 2,995 USDFYN (USD 150) apiece, the floor price climbed to more than 30x on the secondary market, OpenSea, in a matter of six weeks.

Commenting on the organization's latest talent acquisition, Lucaz Lee, Founder and CEO of Affyn notes, "Steve is a dynamic individual with significant experience that will help Affyn build and grow products while delighting our users. I am thrilled to welcome him on board and am really excited to work with him as we continue meeting key development milestones."

Built on the Polygon blockchain, Affyn aims to redefine the play-and-earn metaverse ecosystem through its NEXUS World game that integrates the best of both the virtual and real worlds. Leveraging an in-game economy powered by its native USDFYN token, Affyn's metaverse is pioneering a new genre of mobile geolocation-based play-and-earn game. Players can eventually exchange their USDFYN tokens for real-world goods and services without converting the native tokens into other cryptocurrencies.

About Affyn

Affyn is a Singapore-based company, using blockchain-powered technology, to develop mobile games with integrated geolocation and augmented reality capability. Affyn is pioneering the gaming model with a sustainable play-and-earn economy where rewards earned in the virtual world have the ability to also be utilized in the real world.

