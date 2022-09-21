Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces a corporate update.

Gaensel Energy Group announces a strategic investment in an expanding fashion brand in Milan, Italy, Retail SRL brand Gate 21, https://www.gate21.eu/it. Gate 21 is a clothing brand for men and woman clothing. The company has 14 company owned stores and 5 franchise owned stores in Northern Italy. Ten of the company owned stores are located in Metropolitan shopping centers and 4 are located in strategic downtown centers. The company has reported post pandemic revenues of over 2 Mil Euro for 2021.

Retail SRL, with the new Gaensel Energy partnership, will be opening 3 major distribution centers in Italy (Milano, Bologna and Napoli) and begin its expansion throughout the European Markets and North & South America markets. Gaensel Energy Group will provide asset financing in return for an initial thirty percent (30%) of Retail SRL, and plans to incorporate its Angelo Caroli Brand, https://www.angelocaroli.com, with its retail operations now in New York, Bulgaria, Italy and London, with the brand Gate 21 and our Montenapoleone 1838 flagship brand.

The Company is completing a number of activities before the end of the third quarter in organizing divisions and consolidating entities. Our Metro VR Studio, Boston, Massachusetts, is providing updates on its VR, AI, gaming development which we will be releasing. Our Consorzio Green Energy Solution is updating or management after the Milan International Fashion Week.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

https://twitter.com/gegrgroup

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137948