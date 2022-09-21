[INVNT GROUP] AND UNITED TALENT AGENCY HOST LIEV SCHREIBER'S BLUECHECK UKRAINE RAISING FUNDS FOR HUMANITARIAN AID

The fundraising event raised more than $250,000 to support Ukrainian NGOs and grassroots organizations on-the-ground

New York, Sept. 21, 2022, a humanitarian aid initiative co-founded by actor/director Liev Schreiber and Jason Cone.

The event raised more than $250,000 and was held on September 17th at UTA (United Talent Agency) Artist Space in Beverly Hills, California. The funds will directly go towards supporting local Ukrainian NGOs and grassroots organizations providing on-the-ground humanitarian assistance to civilians severely impacted by the war.

BlueCheck supports emergency medical care, food & relief supply distribution, emergency evacuations of trapped families, mental health services for Ukrainians in besieged areas, cash assistance to internally displaced people and refugees, anti-human trafficking interventions, and trauma-informed care for educators operating makeshift schools.

"This partnership reflects our united humanitarian commitment to Ukraine and the global community; it echoes one of our group tenets - to do great work and to do work that does great things," said Scott Cullather, President and CEO of [INVNT GROUP].

Notable guests of the event included Emmy award-winning actor, Tony Hale, UTA co-founder and chairman, Jim Berkus, UTA co-founder and CEO of Doctors Without Borders - USA executive director and BlueCheck Ukraine co-founder, Jason Cone, British actor and author, Ben Bailey Smith, [INVNT GROUP] Chief Creative Officer, Paul Blurton, and INVNT CEO and [INVNT GROUP] COO, Kristina McCoobery.

IMAGES

PHOTO CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UTA

CAPTION: Ukraine Solidarity to Action fundraising event, presented by Blue Check Ukraine, United Talent Agency and INVNT GROUP at UTA Artist Space on September 17, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.

###

About [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020, as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVE; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com

About BlueCheck Ukraine

Founded in March 2022, BlueCheck Ukraine directly funds local Ukrainian NGOs and grassroots organizations providing on-the-ground humanitarian assistance to civilians severely impacted by Russia's war. Operated by individuals with more than 30 years of combined experience in humanitarian aid and expertise across various industries, BlueCheck provides an end-to-end solution for identifying, vetting, verifying and fast-tracking funds to impactful local NGOs. Backed by its 501c3 sponsor, Nova Ukraine, and the due diligence vetting services of Ropes and Gray and Integrity Risk International, BlueCheck swiftly deploys much-needed financial resources to the right place and to the right people in Ukraine, as responsibly and efficiently as possible. For More information visit www.bluecheck.in

Attachments