Decentralized Finance Market to be Worth $231.19 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decentralized finance market size is expected to reach USD 231.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 42.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is growing in terms of revenue due to rapid technological advancement and innovation in the crypto industry. Another element fueling the industry expansion is the degree of transparency and real-time settlement of financial transactions on DeFi (Decentralized Finance) networks.







Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The smart contracts segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Decentralized contracts have various advantages, such as transparency.

The enforcement of smart contracts is intrinsically built into blockchain technology since every action is tracked and made visible to the public.

The payments segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be ascribed to the disintermediation feature of DeFi, which can reduce transaction cost.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In 2022, YouGov and Visa surveyed 16,295 adults in 14 markets across the Asia Pacific .

It was discovered that 21% of Asia Pacific consumers had previously used DeFi services, which is anticipated to increase by 17% this year, and that 38% of consumers were interested in trying DeFi services in the upcoming six months.

Read 130-page full market research report for more Industry Insights, "Decentralized Finance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Payments, Stablecoins), By Component (dApps, Blockchain Technology), By Region (EU, North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Decentralized Finance Market Growth & Trends

The rising popularity of DeFi services is anticipated to open new opportunities for industry growth. In addition, the increasing adoption and acceptance of crypto are driving growth. For instance, in July 2022, Visa surveyed 2,250 small business owners across the globe. According to the survey, 25% of respondents said that they would be accepting crypto assets as payment options. The growing acceptance of crypto assets bodes well for industry growth. Visa anticipates that the DeFi movement is expected to lead to new business prospects for established banks and other financial services providers in the near future. Financial institutions will eventually be able to integrate end-to-end solutions as use cases continue to grow and solidify. For instance, financial firms might be able to provide institutional clients with asset securitization and financing under DeFi protocols.

They might also begin offering services designed specifically for Web 3.0 enterprises and business owners, such as risk management and compliance as a service or insurance underwriting for DeFi protocols. The DeFi sites emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic as investors looked for yield in response to historically low-interest rates. Most DeFi services offer similar services as conventional financial services but with less regulation, which was the prime reason investors shifted their interest toward DeFi during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeFi platforms are decentralized with no single entity exerting control, which is anticipated to open new growth opportunities for the industry.

Decentralized Finance Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global decentralized finance market based on component, application, and region:

DeFi Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2030)

Blockchain Technology

Decentralized Applications (dApps)

Smart Contracts

DeFi Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2030)

Assets Tokenization

Compliance & Identity

Marketplaces & Liquidity

Payments

Data & Analytics

Decentralized Exchanges

Prediction Industry

Stablecoins

Others

DeFi Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Decentralized Finance Market

Compound Labs, Inc.

MakerDAO

Aave

Uniswap

SushiSwap

Curve Finance

Synthetix

Balancer

Bancor Network

Badger DAO

