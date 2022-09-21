From: Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:21 September 2022

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 21 September 2022, Strategic Equity Capital plc ("the Company") bought 43,125 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary shares") to be held in treasury, at a price of 282.00 pence per Ordinary share.

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company's issued share capital consists of 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 9,959,409 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 53,569,797.

The above figure (53,569,797) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500