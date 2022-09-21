Logitech G CLOUD puts precision gaming controls, a large HD screen, amazing battery life and massive cloud game libraries in players' hands

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the launch of the much-anticipated Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld, a purpose-built gaming device for cloud gaming. The new device includes precision gaming controls, a full 1080p HD screen, amazing battery life, and a lightweight, sleek form factor that enables players to enjoy libraries of PC and console games from the cloud in a fun, new way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005331/en/

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld (Photo: Business Wire)

"Cloud gaming is a super-exciting new way to play games. I love that you can access game libraries from anywhere," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "What we wanted to do was challenge ourselves to build a device that was perfectly optimized for cloud gaming. This meant precision controls similar to a high-end Xbox controller a large HD screen, amazing battery life and lightweight design so players can enjoy long gaming sessions, without any compromises."

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld was developed in partnership with Tencent Games and supports cloud streaming from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Players can also stream local games from an Xbox console with the Xbox app, their Steam games via SteamLink or download remote play apps, video streaming, and more via the Google Play Store.

"Xbox Cloud Gaming was built to enable players around the world to access Xbox games whenever they want, on the device of their choosing," said Catherine Gluckstein, vice president Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft. "At Xbox we've been on this journey to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people, and we're excited to see Logitech G launch a cloud-gaming device that will delight players with Xbox games in more places."

"NVIDIA GeForce NOW is an open cloud gaming service that streams over 1,400 PC games, including over 100 that are free-to-play," said Phil Eisler, vice president and general manager of GeForce NOW cloud gaming at NVIDIA. "It's great to see Logitech G optimize the experience so gamers can enjoy their favorite PC games in an incredible new way."

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. Key features include:

Comfortable Play All Day With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions. Full HD The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds.

The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds. Precision Gaming Controls Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.

Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls. Sustainability All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, meaning that the carbon impact of the product has been reduced to zero due to Logitech's investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made from paper sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld will be unveiled at Logitech's inaugural Logi Play event, a landmark event celebrating gaming and streaming culture. Learn more about the event here.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at Amazon and Best Buy in North America in October of 2022 for a suggested retail price of $349.99. If you pre-order now, the Logitech G Cloud is $299.99 for a limited time. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005331/en/

Contacts:

Derek Perez

Global Communications, Logitech Gaming

dperez1@logitech.com 408-391-6454