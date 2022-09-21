Regulatory News:

VITURA (Paris:VTR):

The company announces that it has made available on 21 September 2022 to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) its half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022.

The document is available on Vitura's website (www.vitura.fr), in the section Investors Interim financial report.

VITURA

A French Société anonyme with a Board of Directors

With a share capital of €64 933 290

Registered office: 42 rue de Bassano 75008 Paris

Paris Companies and Commercial Registry No. 422 800 029

