

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) Wednesday said it will hire 40,000 additional associates to deliver for the next holiday season.



The company said the associates will be in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles across the business facilitating in-store, pickup, and delivery services. Walmart will appoint full-time, permanent truck drivers, to keep it moving year-round.



Customer Care associates will be assigned to customer call centers.



Further, the company said its U.S. average wage for associates will be more than $17 an hour, based on role and market.







