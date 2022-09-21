The "Traffic Sensor Market Research Report by Type (Bending Plate Sensor, Image Sensor, and Inductive Loop), technology, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Traffic Sensor Market size was estimated at USD 3,902.11 million in 2021, USD 4,404.32 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 13.12% to reach USD 8,178.07 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Traffic Sensor Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Traffic Sensor Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Traffic Sensor Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Traffic Sensor Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Traffic Sensor Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Traffic Sensor Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Traffic Sensor Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Traffic Sensor Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Vehicles on Road, Cases of Road Accidents, and Government Regulations for Road Safety

Rapid Urbanization and High Expenditure in Road Infrastructure

Increasing Pedestrian Sensor Deployment with a Focus on Pedestrian Safety

Need for Automatic Vehicle Identification (Avi) and Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its)

Restraints

High Setup and Maintenance Cost

Opportunities

Rising Investment for Smart Cities

Functionality Improvements with the Integration of Lot and Ai Technologies

Emerging Autonomous Vehicles

Challenges

Lack of Supportive Technology Infrastructure in Low-Income Economies

Companies Mentioned

AGD Systems

Diablo Controls Inc.

Efkon AG

Flir Systems, Inc.

Image Sensing Systems (Iss)

International Road Dynamics, Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Kistler Group

Leddartech

Miovision

Q-Free ASA

Raytheon Company

Sensys Networks Inc

SICK AG

Siemens AG

SWARCO AG

TE Connectivity Ltd

Traffic Sensors Corp.

TrafficCom AG

