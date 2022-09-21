VESSELBOT SHIP CHARTERING SINGLE MEMBER PRIVATE COMPANY IKE: MOL Consolidation Service (MCS) And VesselBot Establish A Partnership To Reduce GHG Emissions In The Supply Chain

HONG KONG, ATHENS, Greece and NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOL Consolidation Service (MCS), a member of the MOL Group and part of MOL's logistics division and VesselBot, a leading technology company that provides a state-of-the-art GHG visibility system, announced today a collaboration between the two companies to reduce GHG emissions in MCS supply chain operations.





MOL Consolidation Service (MCS) is taking a forward step raising environmental awareness, by integrating carbon footprint to MCS logistics management process in order to change the environmental performances of suppliers and customers. In collaboration with VesselBot, MCS is enhancing a new system application to promote the value and importance of clean energy in supply chain operations, setting higher quantitative steps to accelerate efforts to bring GHG emission visibility and awareness to customers. The data used to estimate emissions accurately include data pertaining to vessel operations, actual or close to actual route and distances sailed over water with the usage of satellite data, proprietary vessel's digital twin, weather conditions en-route, speed, and other varying factors and operational patterns. This gives MCS a leading-edge as a responsible organization, conforming to MOL Group and MCS's environmental vision for a fluid and transparent carbon footprint, optimizing the output analysis and advance efficiencies of operations to reduce environmental impact towards a better and greener environment.

"Environmental awareness has become an important factor in the supply chain. Today, businesses have the responsibility to the growing consumers to bring awareness in reducing environmental impacts in global logistics operations and activities. We are delighted to collaborate with VesselBot in providing us with state-of-the-art technology to optimize GHG data emissions solution. This will enable MCS and our customers to get full visibility of all the operational data required about vessels and fleet in a single platform. Together with VesselBot, MCS will be able to provide customers with a reliable decision-making tool capable of improving operational excellence by using Real Data, to achieve our objective of safeguarding the environment and our sacred responsibility to decrease GHG emissions."

Cary Lin, Chief Executive Officer of MOL Consolidation Service (America) Inc.

"Supply Chain emissions make up 65-95% of most companies' carbon impact, as per recent PWC research. On top of that, they are beyond a company's control; therefore, many shippers have difficulty estimating and reporting them. Via our partnership with MOLCS, we wish to enable global organizations to seamlessly measure the emissions of every shipment without any additional requirement for data or information from their side. Thus, enabling them to have real-time visibility of their Supply Chain emissions footprint from a single platform and make decisions that will lead to a more sustainable future for our planet."

Constantine Komodromos, Founder and CEO of VesselBot.

About VesselBot

VesselBot is an innovative technology company that offers to supply chain stakeholders the opportunity to jump on board and take advantage of cutting-edge technologies which will enable them to optimize their performance, increase their profitability and reduce their environmental footprint. The company puts its efforts into contributing to the shared mission of creating a more sustainable future. Provides the market with state-of-the-art digital solutions such as the "GHG Emissions Monitoring System" and the one-of-the-kind "GHG Emissions Benchmarking Report", enabling companies to make informed strategic decisions and reach their Scope3 emissions targets. VesselBot is accredited by Smart Freight Centre to provide calculations of greenhouse gas emissions for freight and logistics operations that are in methodological conformance with the Global Logistics Emissions Council Framework for Logistics Emissions Methodologies (GLEC Framework). To learn more, visit: www.vesselbot.com

About MOLConsolidation Service (MCS)

MOL Consolidation Service Ltd. (MCS) was established in 2003 to bring value to customers through innovative and customized supply chain solutions. A member of the MOL Group and part of MOL's logistics division, MCS was founded in response to the rising demand from retailers in the U.S. and Europe for P.O. management. MCS specializes in integrating efficient execution to Ocean consolidation, Vendor Management, Air & Sea Freight Management, Warehousing & Distribution, Inventory Management, and other value-added services. MCS lives and breathes corporate responsibility, actively seizes opportunities to contribute to global economic growth, values an open and visible management style guided by highest ethical and social standards, and maintains strict operating and navigation standards to protect the environment. For more information, please visit: www.molconsolidation.com

