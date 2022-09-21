Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
20.09.22
09:20 Uhr
4,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
21.09.2022
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Sep-2022 / 17:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name                            Timo Lehne 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Director and Chief Executive Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            SThree plc 
b) LEI                             2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                      GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                  Issue of shares as consideration for the purchase of 
                                Minority Interests held by Timo Lehne. 
                                            Volume(s) 
                                Price 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                               102,991 
                                GBP3.645 
 
 
d) Aggregated information 
                                102,991 
- Aggregated volume 
                                GBP375,402.20 
- Price 
 
e) Date of the transactions                  21/09/2022 
f) Place of the transaction                  Off market

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 189696 
EQS News ID:  1447719 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1447719&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2022 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
