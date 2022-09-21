DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p Identification code GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares as consideration for the purchase of Minority Interests held by Timo Lehne. Volume(s) Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) 102,991 GBP3.645 d) Aggregated information 102,991 - Aggregated volume GBP375,402.20 - Price e) Date of the transactions 21/09/2022 f) Place of the transaction Off market

