Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli Published Findings on Early Signs of Lyme Disease

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and medical assistants Gabriela Hernandez and Helen Kemprecos of Skin and Laser Dermatology Center, along with their co-authors, recently published a rare case of lyme disease in the dermatological journal, Cutis.

In this case-study, a patient presented with pain and redness in the lobules of both ears. These red lumps (nodules) had been present for 9 months. The results from a skin biopsy revealed the nodules were borrelial lymphocytoma (BL), an early manifestation of Lyme disease. Diagnosing the patient with BL was critical to testing and treating the patient for Lyme disease. This case-study is of particular interest because BL is the rarest of the dermatological manifestations of Lyme disease and BL mimics a number of other dermatological conditions. Dr. Bajoghli's decision to biopsy and subsequent diagnosis allowed the patient's Lyme disease to be effectively treated.

Dr. Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

