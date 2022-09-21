Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 4,064.5 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ophthalmic diagnostics equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,502.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).





Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market:

Increase in the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy worldwide is expected to drive the growth of global ophthalmic diagnostics equipment market. For instance, according to the American academy of ophthalmology, published on April 23, 2021, the number of adults worldwide with DR (Diabetic Retinopathy) was estimated to be 103.12 million, in 2020.

Market Dynamics

Increasing R&D (research and developments) activities for novel device development related to vision error and rise in awareness related to devices used in the field of ophthalmology is expected to propel the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in prevalence of eye disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), increase in elderly population is also expected to provide lucrative growth to the global ophthalmic diagnostics equipment market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) as on 4 October 2021, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. By 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older will be 2.1 billion.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global ophthalmic diagnostics equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period, owing to organic growth strategy such as new product launch and approval by key market player. For instance, on 30 July 2020, LKC Technologies, a medical device company, announced that their RETeval device has received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa), to diagnose patients with diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, CRVO, pediatric nystagmus and inherited diseases.

Among product type, the optical coherence tomography (OCT) segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global ophthalmic diagnostics equipment market include Notal Vision, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Bausch + Lomb, ZEISS International, Ellex, Quantel Medical, Nidek Co., Ltd., Haag-Streit Group, Halma plc., Coburn Technologies Inc., and Kowa Company Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market, By Product Type:

Fundus Cameras

Retinal Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Refractors

Slit Lamps

Perimeters

Ophthalmoscopes

Tonometer

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Corneal Topography Systems

Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

