

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



Earnings: RMB69 million in Q2 vs. -RMB647 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.10 in Q2 vs. -RMB1.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB203 million or -RMB0.31 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB4.01 billion in Q2 vs. RMB5.89 billion in the same period last year.



