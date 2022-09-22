Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
22.09.2022
Sims Limited Earns 2022 Brainier Customer Excellence Award

- Recognised for commitment to global compliance at Brainier Learning User Conference -

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited (ASX:SGM), a global leader in metal recycling, a leading provider of circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in renewable energy, earned the 2022 Customer Excellence Award: Commitment to Global Compliance, at the Brainier Learning User Conference, which was held in the United States on 14 September in Minneapolis, Minn. Sims Limited earned this award for its efforts to successfully promote and encourage engagement using its internal learning management platform, the Sims University Learning Center.

Sims Limited full color logo

"This commitment to invest in resources that support individual growth and development of our greatest asset - our employees - demonstrates that we are living our purpose, vision and values," said Brad Baker, group chief human resources officer at Sims Limited. "It's encouraging to see that our work to upskill and engage employees using the Sims University Learning Center is being recognised externally. Our global learning and development team puts a considerable amount of time and effort into encouraging participation - and for good reason. These tools not only support the personal and professional progress of our employees, but they also support the safety of everyone who enters our sites, the productivity of our operations, and the sustainability of our services."

In 2019, Sims Limited selected the Brainier learning management system to facilitate the launch of the Sims University Learning Center. Use of this platform has enabled employees from all over the world to access vital work-related information, assessments, and training materials. The introduction of multiple learning modalities, such as video and online learning have significantly enhanced employee engagement and facilitated consistent global distribution of Sims Limited's key messages and strategic initiatives.

As of fiscal year 2022, Sims Limited employees completed more than 130,000 courses via the Sims University Learning Center, which shows significant usage and engagement every year. The company offers approximately 1,000 employee training and development courses in six different languages, covering topics related to operations, safety, professional development, systems and technology, leadership and management development, and ethics and compliance.

Sims Limited supports the continuous learning and personal development of each employee and continues to add more learning opportunities and programs to increase their skill levels. To learn more, visit https://www.simsltd.com/life-at-sims/our-people/.

About Sims Limited
Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling, a provider of circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in renewable energy. Our 3,880 employees operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331805/Sims_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sims-limited-earns-2022-brainier-customer-excellence-award-301630439.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
