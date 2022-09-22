Transparency Market Research: Laboratory Furniture Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.3% during Forecast Period - TMR Study

The advent of ergonomically designed lab tables, workbenches, and workstations is expected to preventing neck and back pain, which is expected to drive the global market

By incorporating real-time monitoring and cloud-based systems for temperature control, market participants are projected to add technological elements to laboratory furniture

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global laboratory furniture market size stood at US$ 930.6 Mn. The global market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global laboratory furniture market is anticipated to touch value of US$ 1.81 Bn by 2031. Due to increasing health concerns following the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a significant increase in the number of chemical laboratories, diagnostic, clinical, and dental in Europe, which is likely to fuel demand in the global laboratory furniture market.







The laboratory furniture market in Europe and Asia Pacific is marked by the existence of major companies. The material durability, quality, sales service, customization, and after-sales services are the main areas of attention for the lab furniture manufacturers to maintain business growth. Additionally, the market for laboratory furniture is expected to be stimulated by the growing trend of establishing laboratories in educational facilities including schools, colleges, and universities.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36896

In order to reduce stress-related injuries and guarantee that technicians stay productive whilst working, laboratory furniture is specifically made to put technicians in comfortable and supported postures. Contemporary, modular lab furniture that can help future-proof an existing design is becoming more and more popular amongst lab furniture designers. Utilizing basic tools, modular furniture pieces like storage units, shelves, and cabinets can be reassembled. These developments are anticipated to present immense growth opportunities to the laboratory furniture suppliers in the coming years.

Key Findings of Market Report

The need for laboratory testing services is increasing as safety requirements are tightening. The demand for products that have undergone laboratory testing is also being fueled by the increasing prevalence of health problems and hygienic requirements of an ageing populace. The capacity of contemporary furniture goods to endure impact, chemicals, and dampness is expected to encourage use of laboratory furniture. In addition, these products are specifically made to facilitate work and help make most use of the available space.

The school and college management bodies are buying more laboratory furniture as a result of rising government funding on education and lab growth. The amount of fund provided by the government to build medical infrastructure is rising. Increase in usage for laboratory furniture is estimated to fuel development of the medical infrastructure.

As people's understanding of the environment grows, more lab furniture producers are using eco-friendly materials. The global market is expected to continue to rise due to rising use of environmentally friendly materials like stainless steel that not only extends the furniture's lifespan but also facilitates recycling.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=36896

Global Laboratory Furniture Market: Growth Drivers

The laboratory stools & benches category had a sizable laboratory furniture market share, based on type, and the category is anticipated to grow at a significant pace. The height of the lab chair is determined by the various workstations, such as high benches, medium-height benches, and hoods, that are present in laboratories. The demand for pedestal laboratory furniture and laboratory stools and benches is being driven by their functionalities.

North America , Asia Pacific , and Europe were the top three regions in terms of global sales of laboratory furniture. A large portion of the market was dominated by Europe due to the region's rising need for medical furnishings. The fact that Europe has a significant portion of the global market for laboratory furniture is also due to the region's highly developed medical infrastructure.

Global Laboratory Furniture Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

PSA Laboratory Furniture LLC.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Yamato Scientific co., Ltd

Aakar Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

MOTT Manufacturing Ltd.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=36896

Global Laboratory Furniture Market: Segmentation

Type

Laboratory Tables

Laboratory Stools & Benches

Laboratory Desk & Storage Cabinets

Pedestal Laboratory Furniture

Laboratory IPS Units

Storage Cabinets & Racks

Others

End Users

School & Colleges Laboratory

Medical Laboratory

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Luxury Furniture Market - luxury furniture market is expected to cross value of US$ 38.9 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Kids Furniture Market - kids' furniture market is expected to reach US$ 178.3 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Outdoor Furniture Market - Outdoor Furniture Market accounted over US$ 17 Bn in 2020, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value during the forecast period

Luxury Hotels Market - luxury hotels market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 304.6 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031.

Flea and Tick Product Market - flea and tick product market is expected to cross value of US$ 16.4 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Ceramic Tableware Market- Ceramic Tableware Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 22.2 Bn in 2031.

Household Cleaners Market- Household Cleaners Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 58.8 Bn by the end of 2031

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market- Household Vacuum Cleaners Market worth US$ 27.6 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel -

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laboratory-furniture-market-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-6-3-during-forecast-period---tmr-study-301630140.html