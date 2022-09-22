CUTRA Co., Ltd., a fast-growing manufacturing company specializing in high technology launches CtrlAX, an innovative ultrasonic cutter for delicate cuts.

Incheon, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - CUTRA Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce its launch of the newly-developed product "CtrlAX" which has since drawn the attention of investors around the world. CtrlAX is a compact ultrasonic cutter that vibrates 40,000 times per second while having features to lower the coefficient of the material friction with ultrasonic energy for easy and delicate cutting. It is commonly suitable for materials such as plastics for efficient post-processing, leather, rubber, PVC foam board, and so on.

CUTRA Co., Ltd. Launches High Performing Ultrasonic Cutter "CtrlAX"

The CEO of CUTRA, said "I realized there was no tool to process plastics in Australia where the D.I.Y products were commonly used. So I invented an ultrasonic cutter so that anyone can easily process plastics." The cutter is most suitable for 3mm-thick plastics and can be used to cut resin, acryl panel, leather, PVC, and rubber accurately with ease. There are various options of blades that can be easily switched.

The cutter is priced competitively and can be used by 3D-printing companies, post-processing companies, and even dentists to make dental prostheses.

CUTRA launched its products on the crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Makuake in 2018 and raised around $30,000 from 42 countries. The company is supplying products to distributors in 14 countries including the USA, Germany, France, and Taiwan, and it is expanding its presence in the global markets through additional sales channels.

CUTRA's technologies are well recognized in the global market. The company won gold medals at the Silicon Valley International Invention Festival, International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, and Seoul International Invention Fair. Besides, the company is also awarded for its innovation and won a pitching competition held at the State University of New York.

Kim revealed his plans, saying "As the products have been validated by numerous international buyers, we are going to unveil the upgraded CtrlAX at the International Hardware Fair Cologne 2022, and the National Hardware Show Las Vegas 2023." CUTRA's CtrlAX launched through the crowdfunding platform "Kickstarter" in September 2022. "We will continue to upgrade the product reflecting feedback of our customers," said Kim. CUTRA introduced a new paradigm of tools with its advanced ultrasonic technologies. Let's keep an eye on the exciting path the company is on and see what it brings to the market in the future.

