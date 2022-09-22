The U.S. e-commerce group will also install 23 rooftop systems totaling 4.09 MW across 14 cities in India.From pv magazine India U.S. e-commerce group Amazon has announced its first utility-scale renewable energy projects in India - three solar farms located in Rajasthan. These include a 210 MW project to be developed by Indian developer ReNew Power, a 100 MW project to be built by Amp Energy India, and a 110 MW project to be developed by Brookfield Renewable. "Combined, these solar farms can generate 1,076,000 MWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power over 360,000 average-sized households ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...