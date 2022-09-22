Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument is traded ex corporate action today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

FI4000369947 TY2B CITYCON OYJ

