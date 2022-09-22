Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

22 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 96,195 Weighted average purchase price paid : 317.2194 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 319.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 313 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,517,813 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,573,610 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 330 313.00 08:22:15 00061083782TRLO0 LSE 1232 313.00 08:22:15 00061083783TRLO0 LSE 1080 315.50 08:38:41 00061086086TRLO0 LSE 868 315.50 08:38:41 00061086087TRLO0 LSE 1080 315.50 08:38:41 00061086088TRLO0 LSE 761 315.50 08:38:41 00061086089TRLO0 LSE 1634 318.00 08:52:52 00061087432TRLO0 LSE 1172 318.00 08:52:52 00061087433TRLO0 LSE 692 318.00 08:52:52 00061087434TRLO0 LSE 724 317.50 08:53:42 00061087508TRLO0 LSE 925 317.50 08:53:42 00061087509TRLO0 LSE 511 317.50 08:53:42 00061087510TRLO0 LSE 139 317.00 08:57:02 00061087751TRLO0 LSE 1543 317.00 08:57:02 00061087752TRLO0 LSE 1688 316.50 09:05:16 00061088136TRLO0 LSE 1806 319.50 09:22:47 00061088839TRLO0 LSE 523 319.00 09:23:02 00061088853TRLO0 LSE 1335 319.00 09:23:02 00061088854TRLO0 LSE 962 318.50 09:23:59 00061088874TRLO0 LSE 1064 318.50 09:26:26 00061088965TRLO0 LSE 526 318.50 09:26:26 00061088966TRLO0 LSE 1964 318.00 09:32:02 00061089130TRLO0 LSE 642 318.00 09:53:15 00061089813TRLO0 LSE 802 318.00 09:53:15 00061089814TRLO0 LSE 327 318.00 09:53:15 00061089815TRLO0 LSE 720 317.00 09:56:45 00061089953TRLO0 LSE 1109 317.00 10:11:25 00061090563TRLO0 LSE 72 317.00 10:11:25 00061090564TRLO0 LSE 13 317.50 10:30:41 00061091366TRLO0 LSE 5 317.50 10:30:41 00061091367TRLO0 LSE 296 317.00 10:32:32 00061091412TRLO0 LSE 467 317.50 10:32:32 00061091413TRLO0 LSE 1243 317.50 10:38:36 00061091668TRLO0 LSE 1728 318.50 10:49:32 00061091942TRLO0 LSE 129 318.50 10:49:32 00061091943TRLO0 LSE 1000 318.50 10:49:58 00061091964TRLO0 LSE 671 318.50 10:49:58 00061091965TRLO0 LSE 1582 318.00 10:49:59 00061091966TRLO0 LSE 39 318.00 10:49:59 00061091967TRLO0 LSE 513 317.50 11:03:30 00061092398TRLO0 LSE 187 317.50 11:03:30 00061092399TRLO0 LSE 1122 317.50 11:04:41 00061092445TRLO0 LSE 329 316.50 11:15:29 00061092809TRLO0 LSE 300 316.50 11:31:29 00061093099TRLO0 LSE 929 316.50 11:31:29 00061093100TRLO0 LSE 328 316.50 11:31:29 00061093101TRLO0 LSE 1463 316.50 11:31:29 00061093102TRLO0 LSE 1561 317.50 11:54:31 00061093548TRLO0 LSE 730 317.50 11:56:57 00061093610TRLO0 LSE 1282 317.50 12:03:28 00061093715TRLO0 LSE 962 317.50 12:04:55 00061093736TRLO0 LSE 143 317.00 12:10:37 00061093898TRLO0 LSE 1454 317.00 12:10:37 00061093899TRLO0 LSE 7 317.00 12:42:42 00061094447TRLO0 LSE 1300 317.00 13:10:38 00061095311TRLO0 LSE 297 317.00 13:10:38 00061095312TRLO0 LSE 292 317.00 13:11:57 00061095395TRLO0 LSE 300 317.00 13:13:41 00061095454TRLO0 LSE 1047 317.00 13:22:52 00061095739TRLO0 LSE 1876 317.00 13:22:52 00061095740TRLO0 LSE 962 317.50 13:24:21 00061095807TRLO0 LSE 1282 317.50 13:24:49 00061095839TRLO0 LSE 118 318.00 13:35:11 00061096094TRLO0 LSE 2681 318.00 13:35:11 00061096095TRLO0 LSE 12 318.00 13:35:11 00061096096TRLO0 LSE 455 317.50 13:51:11 00061096551TRLO0 LSE 139 317.50 13:51:11 00061096552TRLO0 LSE 1000 317.50 13:51:11 00061096553TRLO0 LSE 285 317.50 13:51:11 00061096554TRLO0 LSE 423 318.00 13:52:31 00061096602TRLO0 LSE 756 318.00 13:52:31 00061096603TRLO0 LSE 555 318.00 13:52:31 00061096604TRLO0 LSE 500 316.50 13:58:43 00061096831TRLO0 LSE 1146 316.50 13:58:43 00061096832TRLO0 LSE 745 317.00 14:29:02 00061098296TRLO0 LSE 951 317.00 14:29:02 00061098297TRLO0 LSE 1134 317.00 14:29:13 00061098308TRLO0 LSE 511 317.00 14:29:13 00061098309TRLO0 LSE 14 317.00 14:29:41 00061098325TRLO0 LSE 32 317.00 14:29:41 00061098326TRLO0 LSE 743 317.00 14:29:41 00061098327TRLO0 LSE 729 317.00 14:29:41 00061098328TRLO0 LSE 641 317.00 14:32:00 00061098734TRLO0 LSE 340 317.00 14:32:00 00061098735TRLO0 LSE 701 316.50 14:32:41 00061098775TRLO0 LSE 1000 316.50 14:32:41 00061098776TRLO0 LSE 25 316.50 14:32:41 00061098777TRLO0 LSE 1016 317.00 14:50:00 00061100745TRLO0 LSE 563 317.00 14:50:00 00061100746TRLO0 LSE 214 317.00 14:50:00 00061100747TRLO0 LSE 1696 317.00 14:50:11 00061100770TRLO0 LSE 735 316.50 14:54:31 00061101157TRLO0 LSE 500 316.50 14:54:31 00061101158TRLO0 LSE 477 316.50 14:59:27 00061101829TRLO0 LSE 86 316.50 14:59:27 00061101830TRLO0 LSE 1824 316.50 14:59:27 00061101831TRLO0 LSE 1681 315.50 15:05:51 00061102573TRLO0 LSE 87 315.50 15:05:51 00061102574TRLO0 LSE 69 316.00 15:12:20 00061103147TRLO0 LSE 962 316.00 15:14:49 00061103339TRLO0 LSE 242 317.00 15:26:04 00061104077TRLO0 LSE 504 317.00 15:26:04 00061104078TRLO0 LSE 1000 317.00 15:26:06 00061104089TRLO0 LSE 150 317.00 15:26:06 00061104090TRLO0 LSE 960 317.00 15:26:06 00061104091TRLO0 LSE 280 318.00 15:37:47 00061105598TRLO0 LSE 626 318.00 15:37:47 00061105599TRLO0 LSE 26 318.00 15:37:47 00061105600TRLO0 LSE 15 318.00 15:37:47 00061105601TRLO0 LSE 290 318.00 15:37:47 00061105602TRLO0 LSE 85 317.50 15:37:47 00061105603TRLO0 LSE 1587 317.50 15:37:47 00061105604TRLO0 LSE 561 318.00 15:37:47 00061105605TRLO0 LSE 551 318.00 15:37:47 00061105606TRLO0 LSE 317 318.00 15:37:47 00061105607TRLO0 LSE 581 318.00 15:37:47 00061105608TRLO0 LSE 1693 317.50 15:37:47 00061105609TRLO0 LSE 145 317.00 15:52:14 00061106522TRLO0 LSE 1550 317.00 15:52:14 00061106523TRLO0 LSE 414 317.00 15:52:14 00061106524TRLO0 LSE 500 317.00 15:52:14 00061106525TRLO0 LSE 500 317.00 15:52:14 00061106526TRLO0 LSE 378 317.00 15:52:14 00061106527TRLO0 LSE 258 316.50 15:54:20 00061106686TRLO0 LSE 1436 317.00 16:03:47 00061107271TRLO0 LSE 361 317.00 16:03:47 00061107272TRLO0 LSE 1139 317.00 16:03:47 00061107273TRLO0 LSE 526 317.00 16:03:47 00061107274TRLO0 LSE 738 317.00 16:08:47 00061107456TRLO0 LSE 261 317.00 16:08:47 00061107457TRLO0 LSE 734 317.00 16:08:47 00061107458TRLO0 LSE 1 317.00 16:08:47 00061107459TRLO0 LSE 170 317.00 16:15:00 00061107968TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com