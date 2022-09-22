Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
22.09.22
08:17 Uhr
3,580 Euro
+0,040
+1,13 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
22.09.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 21

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

22 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 96,195
Weighted average purchase price paid: 317.2194 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 319.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 313 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,517,813 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,573,610 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
330313.00 08:22:1500061083782TRLO0LSE
1232313.00 08:22:1500061083783TRLO0LSE
1080315.50 08:38:4100061086086TRLO0LSE
868315.50 08:38:4100061086087TRLO0LSE
1080315.50 08:38:4100061086088TRLO0LSE
761315.50 08:38:4100061086089TRLO0LSE
1634318.00 08:52:5200061087432TRLO0LSE
1172318.00 08:52:5200061087433TRLO0LSE
692318.00 08:52:5200061087434TRLO0LSE
724317.50 08:53:4200061087508TRLO0LSE
925317.50 08:53:4200061087509TRLO0LSE
511317.50 08:53:4200061087510TRLO0LSE
139317.00 08:57:0200061087751TRLO0LSE
1543317.00 08:57:0200061087752TRLO0LSE
1688316.50 09:05:1600061088136TRLO0LSE
1806319.50 09:22:4700061088839TRLO0LSE
523319.00 09:23:0200061088853TRLO0LSE
1335319.00 09:23:0200061088854TRLO0LSE
962318.50 09:23:5900061088874TRLO0LSE
1064318.50 09:26:2600061088965TRLO0LSE
526318.50 09:26:2600061088966TRLO0LSE
1964318.00 09:32:0200061089130TRLO0LSE
642318.00 09:53:1500061089813TRLO0LSE
802318.00 09:53:1500061089814TRLO0LSE
327318.00 09:53:1500061089815TRLO0LSE
720317.00 09:56:4500061089953TRLO0LSE
1109317.00 10:11:2500061090563TRLO0LSE
72317.00 10:11:2500061090564TRLO0LSE
13317.50 10:30:4100061091366TRLO0LSE
5317.50 10:30:4100061091367TRLO0LSE
296317.00 10:32:3200061091412TRLO0LSE
467317.50 10:32:3200061091413TRLO0LSE
1243317.50 10:38:3600061091668TRLO0LSE
1728318.50 10:49:3200061091942TRLO0LSE
129318.50 10:49:3200061091943TRLO0LSE
1000318.50 10:49:5800061091964TRLO0LSE
671318.50 10:49:5800061091965TRLO0LSE
1582318.00 10:49:5900061091966TRLO0LSE
39318.00 10:49:5900061091967TRLO0LSE
513317.50 11:03:3000061092398TRLO0LSE
187317.50 11:03:3000061092399TRLO0LSE
1122317.50 11:04:4100061092445TRLO0LSE
329316.50 11:15:2900061092809TRLO0LSE
300316.50 11:31:2900061093099TRLO0LSE
929316.50 11:31:2900061093100TRLO0LSE
328316.50 11:31:2900061093101TRLO0LSE
1463316.50 11:31:2900061093102TRLO0LSE
1561317.50 11:54:3100061093548TRLO0LSE
730317.50 11:56:5700061093610TRLO0LSE
1282317.50 12:03:2800061093715TRLO0LSE
962317.50 12:04:5500061093736TRLO0LSE
143317.00 12:10:3700061093898TRLO0LSE
1454317.00 12:10:3700061093899TRLO0LSE
7317.00 12:42:4200061094447TRLO0LSE
1300317.00 13:10:3800061095311TRLO0LSE
297317.00 13:10:3800061095312TRLO0LSE
292317.00 13:11:5700061095395TRLO0LSE
300317.00 13:13:4100061095454TRLO0LSE
1047317.00 13:22:5200061095739TRLO0LSE
1876317.00 13:22:5200061095740TRLO0LSE
962317.50 13:24:2100061095807TRLO0LSE
1282317.50 13:24:4900061095839TRLO0LSE
118318.00 13:35:1100061096094TRLO0LSE
2681318.00 13:35:1100061096095TRLO0LSE
12318.00 13:35:1100061096096TRLO0LSE
455317.50 13:51:1100061096551TRLO0LSE
139317.50 13:51:1100061096552TRLO0LSE
1000317.50 13:51:1100061096553TRLO0LSE
285317.50 13:51:1100061096554TRLO0LSE
423318.00 13:52:3100061096602TRLO0LSE
756318.00 13:52:3100061096603TRLO0LSE
555318.00 13:52:3100061096604TRLO0LSE
500316.50 13:58:4300061096831TRLO0LSE
1146316.50 13:58:4300061096832TRLO0LSE
745317.00 14:29:0200061098296TRLO0LSE
951317.00 14:29:0200061098297TRLO0LSE
1134317.00 14:29:1300061098308TRLO0LSE
511317.00 14:29:1300061098309TRLO0LSE
14317.00 14:29:4100061098325TRLO0LSE
32317.00 14:29:4100061098326TRLO0LSE
743317.00 14:29:4100061098327TRLO0LSE
729317.00 14:29:4100061098328TRLO0LSE
641317.00 14:32:0000061098734TRLO0LSE
340 317.00 14:32:0000061098735TRLO0LSE
701316.50 14:32:4100061098775TRLO0LSE
1000316.50 14:32:4100061098776TRLO0LSE
25316.50 14:32:4100061098777TRLO0LSE
1016317.00 14:50:0000061100745TRLO0LSE
563317.00 14:50:0000061100746TRLO0LSE
214317.00 14:50:0000061100747TRLO0LSE
1696317.00 14:50:1100061100770TRLO0LSE
735316.50 14:54:3100061101157TRLO0LSE
500316.50 14:54:3100061101158TRLO0LSE
477316.50 14:59:2700061101829TRLO0LSE
86316.50 14:59:2700061101830TRLO0LSE
1824316.50 14:59:2700061101831TRLO0LSE
1681315.50 15:05:5100061102573TRLO0LSE
87315.50 15:05:5100061102574TRLO0LSE
69316.00 15:12:2000061103147TRLO0LSE
962316.00 15:14:4900061103339TRLO0LSE
242317.00 15:26:0400061104077TRLO0LSE
504317.00 15:26:0400061104078TRLO0LSE
1000317.00 15:26:0600061104089TRLO0LSE
150317.00 15:26:0600061104090TRLO0LSE
960317.00 15:26:0600061104091TRLO0LSE
280318.00 15:37:4700061105598TRLO0LSE
626318.00 15:37:4700061105599TRLO0LSE
26318.00 15:37:4700061105600TRLO0LSE
15318.00 15:37:4700061105601TRLO0LSE
290318.00 15:37:4700061105602TRLO0LSE
85317.50 15:37:4700061105603TRLO0LSE
1587317.50 15:37:4700061105604TRLO0LSE
561318.00 15:37:4700061105605TRLO0LSE
551318.00 15:37:4700061105606TRLO0LSE
317318.00 15:37:4700061105607TRLO0LSE
581318.00 15:37:4700061105608TRLO0LSE
1693317.50 15:37:4700061105609TRLO0LSE
145317.00 15:52:1400061106522TRLO0LSE
1550317.00 15:52:1400061106523TRLO0LSE
414317.00 15:52:1400061106524TRLO0LSE
500317.00 15:52:1400061106525TRLO0LSE
500317.00 15:52:1400061106526TRLO0LSE
378317.00 15:52:1400061106527TRLO0LSE
258316.50 15:54:2000061106686TRLO0LSE
1436317.00 16:03:4700061107271TRLO0LSE
361317.00 16:03:4700061107272TRLO0 LSE
1139317.00 16:03:4700061107273TRLO0LSE
526317.00 16:03:4700061107274TRLO0LSE
738317.00 16:08:4700061107456TRLO0LSE
261317.00 16:08:4700061107457TRLO0LSE
734317.00 16:08:4700061107458TRLO0LSE
1317.00 16:08:4700061107459TRLO0LSE
170317.00 16:15:0000061107968TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
