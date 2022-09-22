Anzeige
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 22-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

REA today publishes the group's half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2022. Please click on the link below to view.

The 2022 half year report will shortly be available to view at www.rea.co.uk

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: REA Half yearly report 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 189694 
EQS News ID:  1447677 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1447677&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

