

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc. (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) and Shougang Group said that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote research, design and implementation of low-carbon solutions for the steel value chain.



The MoU's focus areas include low-carbon sintering technology, blast furnace (BF) and basic oxygen furnace (BOF) optimisation, and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU).



The companies' Initial efforts will be focused on, but not limited to, BF slag heat recovery, BOF slag utilisation, CCU and low-carbon sintering technology.







