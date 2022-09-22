Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 21
[22.09.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,057,000.00
|EUR
|0
|130,055,108.25
|8.6375
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|877,174.83
|87.0213
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,290,892.80
|97.9727
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|133,212.00
|USD
|0
|14,556,078.41
|109.27
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|82,829.00
|GBP
|0
|9,000,728.12
|108.6664
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|288,871.00
|EUR
|0
|30,802,305.22
|106.63
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|52,189.00
|CHF
|0
|5,303,457.35
|101.6202
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|53,565,938.34
|8.6978
