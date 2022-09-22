The Chinese manufacturer said the modules will have a nominal power of 575 W and a temperature coefficient of -0.32% per C.From pv magazine Brazil Chinese solar, battery and EV manufacturer BYD announced it will set up a production line for n-type solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) technology at its factory in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The company said the bifacial modules will have a power conversion efficiency of 22.2%, a nominal power of 575 W, and a temperature coefficient of -0.32% per C. "We will be the first company to produce these panels in Brazil. This ...

