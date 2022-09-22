

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) said its result for the first half was at the top end of the Board's expectations with headline profit before tax and exceptional items on IFRS 16 basis of 383.5 million pounds compared to 439.5 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 5.23 pence compared to 5.83 pence, restated, prior year. Looking forward, the Board maintained its view that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the year end 28 January 2023 will be in line with the record performance for the year ended 29 January 2022.



On an IFRS 16 basis, profit before tax declined to 298.3 million pounds from 364.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per ordinary share was 3.58 pence compared to 4.44 pence, restated, last year.



On a proforma IAS 17 basis, headline profit before tax and exceptional items declined to 388.1 million pounds from 451.5 million pounds, prior year.



Revenue increased to 4.42 billion pounds from 3.89 billion pounds, previous year. Total revenue growth in organic retail businesses was 5%, for the first half period.



The Board proposed paying an interim dividend of 0.13 pence. This dividend will be paid on 6 January 2023 to shareholders on the register at 9 December 2022.



